HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS has agreed to a new 5-year deal with SCOTT RIZZUTO in mornings, extending THE RIZZUTO SHOW through JULY 2028.

In addition, THE RIZZUTO SHOW will be adding two new cast members starting in APRIL 2023. Sister Rock KSHE afternooner LERN will be joining THE RIZZUTO SHOW on APRIL 17th. LERN has spent the past 15 years on-air with KSHE in various roles. Along with her new role on THE RIZZUTO SHOW, she will continue to host the weekly "MONDAY NIGHT METAL" program on KSHE from 9p-mid.

THE RIZZUTO SHOW also welcomes comedian RAFE WILLIAMS as a cast member starting two weeks earlier on APRIL 3rd. Along with his past work in comedy and acting, RAFE has been a frequent guest and fill-in host on the show.

HUBBARD OM TOMMY MATTERN said “I am beyond excited to have THE RIZZUTO SHOW continue on THE POINT for the next five years. There isn’t a better lead in radio than SCOTT RIZZUTO and I’m happy we are able to surround him with very talented people like LERN and rafe and continue the success of this great show."

Josh Innes Joins KSHE

Back at KSHE, JOSH INNES has been tapped to fill the afternoon drive slot at KSHE beginning APRIL 27th. INNES joins from iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE.

KSHE Brand/Content Director MARTY LINCK said, "LERN has been a staple at KSHE since she started here in 2008. The opportunity for her to be a part of the RIZZ SHOW was too enticing to pass up, and we’ll miss her, but josh is going to shake things up for us in a great way. It’s a new era for KSHE, and JOSH will be a huge part of it.”

