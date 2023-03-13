Advice Podcast

AMERICAN SONGWRITER's latest podcast features BIG MACHINE MUSIC songwriter and BILLBOARD 2022 Songwriter of the Year LAURA VELTZ, investment advisor TRACY HACKNEY, and recording engineer/producer KEVIN SOKOLNICKI with career and financial advice for songwriters. "SONGWRITER SOUP" will post hour-long episodes every MONDAY; guests for Season One will include LUKE DICK, LUKE LAIRD, LORI MCKENNA, JIMMY ROBBINS, and ANDY ALBERT.

“We all have thousands, if not millions, of songs living in our brains -- they become familiar to sing and impactful enough to connect you back to key moments within your life’s story and yet, most people don’t know of the many great creators and poets behind their favorite lyrics,” said VELTZ. “Songwriters are such a secret that most of us remember the moment we realized songwriting is an actual job and we generally have no idea how to get started, let alone navigate the complexities of the business along the way. With SONGWRITER SOUP, my hope is that some of the things we’ve distilled into words help songwriters live a little bit better, a little easier and enjoy this incredible opportunity to be the world's emotional interpreter.”

“I cannot count the number of times I’ve heard a songwriter say they have no idea how their recorded songs will pay them or if it will pay them at all,” says HACKNEY. “SONGWRITER SOUP is designed to pull back the curtain on both the money and creative side of songwriting. Whether you’re a longtime songwriter with multiple hits who is dealing with complex business, creative and financial decisions or the avid music fan who wants to know more about how songs get to your ears, we’re digging in with some fun, fascinating people to understand this career that has vital impact on all of our lives.”

“A songwriter’s path is full of uncertainty and comes with highs and lows creatively, socially and especially financially,” said SOKOLNICKI. “That kind of shaky ground can lead to all kinds of anxiety and decisions that leave you questioning everything. This podcast is made for anyone on a creative journey who might need a little encouragement and sound financial advice.”

