A new COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO podcast features stories recorded at live storytelling events across the state. "MY STORY SO FAR" is set for a MARCH 23rd debut and a six-episode first season with episodes released every other week on THURSDAYS.

Host and CPR Community Audio Producer LUIS ANTONIO PEREZ said, “Participating in story slams and organizing them changed my life. Feeling how powerful it is to tell my own stories in front of an audience and witnessing that thrill in others is captivating. With this podcast, we are seeking out people whose stories haven't been represented yet, offering them coaching and the chance to speak their truths in a supportive space full of people who can directly relate to their experiences.”

