LENNY KRAVITZ, fresh off performing during the "In Memoriam" segment of the OSCARS, will be hosting and performing at the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS on MARCH 27th in LOS ANGELES.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS to celebrate the best in music,” said KRAVITZ. “As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

In addition, LL COOL J is set for a special appearance and LATTO is joining the roster of performers at the show, which will air on FOX television and iHEARTMEDIA radio stations.

Also, nominees in two more categories have been announced:

Songwriter of the Year: AMY ALLEN, ASHLEY GORLEY, JUSTIN TRANTER, OMER FEDI, THE-DREAM

Producer of the Year: BLAKE SLATKIN, JACK ANTONOFF, KID HARPOON, LOUIS BELL, TYLER JOHNSON

