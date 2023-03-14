Torre

ESPN "DEBATABLE" co-host and "ESPN DAILY" podcast host PABLO TORRE is joining DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA as a full-time host and executive producer, hosting a new podcast and video series the company is describing as "magazine-style." TORRE will also regularly appear as a co-host on "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," on which he was a frequent guest before LE BATARD left ESPN, and other MEADOWLARK shows and will work on additional unscripted programming. He will continue to appear on ESPN's "PARDON THE INTERRUPTION" and "AROUND THE HORN."

“This entire partnership feels like a lucid dream,” said TORRE, whose erudition and extensive vocabulary have been a source of amusement for LE BATARD and his crew over the years. “DAN and my old friends at MEADOWLARK are some of my absolute favorite people in this bizarre industry. And I love how supportive this company has already been of my creative and journalistic ambitions, which may or may not be spiraling wildly out of control.”

“Everyone in this industry knows PABLO’s work resides at the top of it,” said LE BATARD. “He’s an original thinker. A necessary voice. An unimpeachable journalist at a time that could use a few more of those. Very few people his age have his range and his resume. I’m honored and moved that he follows his heart to help us build something excellent. We don’t have to pay him, too, do we?”

