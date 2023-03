Clow (Townsquare Media Photo)

SCOTT CLOW is in the house at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WFMK/LANSING, MI as the new Brand Mgr./morning host. He began his new duties on MONDAY 3/13, announcing his arrival on FACEBOOK.

Until last NOVEMBER, CLOW had been programming and doing mornings at MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WKHM-F (K105.3)/JACKSON, MI.

