CASSANDRE BRISSOT, DESMOND SAM and SAMUEL KOEPENICK have all been promoted to PR coordinator at THE CHAMBER GROUP by CEO CHRIS CHAMBERS. All will continue to be part of growing the company’s diverse roster of clients while supporting execution on a number of PR initiatives for the firm's current clients.

Said CHAMBERS, “I’m excited to see the growth of all three of our coordinators and look forward to witnessing their careers flourish in the ever changing world of PR."

BRISSOT's career includes a stint at YELP in advertising sales before working in BET's talent department. Her skills in customer satisfaction and operations as a former flight attendant have helped her develop and foster relationships with clients and writers.

DESMOND SAM started his PR career at THE CHAMBER GROUP in 2021 as a PR Assistant, working closely with senior staff on clients including NAOMI CAMPBELL, TOD'S, HULU and MARIAH CAREY, among others. His background includes sales and styling for PATRICIA FIELD and a stint as community director at VFILES.

KOEPENICK's is a former creative executive to DISNEY SHOWRUNNERS, as well as a background in executive administration and physical production. His skills in sourcing and creating content for series development translates in his current role as he builds brands and supports PR rollouts for the clients on his roster.

All three coordinators are based in NEW YORK, reporting to company CEO CHRIS CHAMBERS.

