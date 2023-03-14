Nelson (Photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

FAIRWELL FESTIVAL has announced its inaugural lineup, bringing ZACH BRYAN, WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY and TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS to the DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS in the HIGH DESERT of CENTRAL OREGON, JULY 21st-23rd.

Additional performers include GARY CLARK JR., SHERYL CROW, MT. JOY, MORGAN WADE, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, YOLA, BAND OF HORSES, LUKE GRIMES and CHARLEY CROCKETT.

The entire lineup, including performances by day, can be viewed here. Tickets will be available via presale on THURSDAY, MARCH 16th at 10a (PT) with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets.





