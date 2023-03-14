The Frontmen (Photo: David Abbott)

BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed THE FRONTMEN, a Country trio consisting of RICHIE McDONALD, formerly of LONESTAR, TIM RUSHLOW, formerly of LITTLE TEXAS, and LARRY STEWART of RESTLESS HEART. The Country music veterans will release new music together this year, as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits, enlisting MICKEY JACK CONES as producer.

Additionally, THE FRONTMEN have signed with OSWALD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP for management, UTA for booking, ABSOLUTE PUBLICITY for public relations representation and CLYDE BRIGHT for business management.

“TIM, LARRY and RICHIE were instantly recognizable and celebrated voices of their era, who consistently racked up airplay and sales success,” said BMG NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA. “Since the three joined forces to become THE FRONTMEN, fans are not only continuing to celebrate their previous individual hits, but reacting passionately to their fresh, compelling, and contemporary sound that while completely new, still has a warm familiarity of their instantly recognizable past. We can’t wait to reacquaint a generation of Country music fans with these incredible and proven voices, while introducing them to an entirely new generation.”

In addition to their 2023 tour dates, the band will perform at CMA FEST on SUNDAY, JUNE 11th, and TONIGHT (3/14) at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE during “LAINEY WILSON’s Bell Bottom Music Celebration.”

