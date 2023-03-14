Acquired By Metallica

METALLICA has acquired the majority interest in FURNACE RECORD PRESSING, formalizing a long relationship between the band and the company that has produced more than five million pieces of METALLICA vinyl since 2014.

FURNACE Founder ERIC ASTOR said, “Building FURNACE into the dedicated and experienced family of experts that it is today has been a huge effort, but immensely gratifying. Knowing our long-term future is secured while also being better able to take advantage of growth opportunities is really exciting for every member of the FURNACE staff.”

FURNACE COO ALI MILLER said, “We have found ideal partners in METALLICA. They want us to continue our customer driven focus. To that end we look forward to providing even greater capacity and service to each of our customers in the future.”

METALLICA Co-Founder LARS ULRICH said, “We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with FURNACE — and ERIC, ALI and MARK specifically — to the next level. Their indie spirit, the passion they have for their craft… culturally we’re kindred souls.”

METALLICA Co-Founder JAMES HETFIELD said, “FURNACE has been great to METALLICA and more importantly to our fans. This deepened relationship between METALLICA and FURNACE ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high quality records in the future."

