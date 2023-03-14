Jessica Paxton

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has named JESSICA PAXTON as their new afternoon drive host beginning APRIL 10th.

PAXTON shared “This is my dream job. I love music and being able to share what I love with listeners, I’ve been a supporter and member of THE CURRENT since its inception, and I’m so excited for this opportunity with this incredible team that shares my same passion for bringing great music to this community."

PAXTON joined the station in MARCH 2022 as a part-time host, and in the FALL, she became the host of TEENAGE KICKS, THE CURRENT'S weekly retro show. Her previous stints include programming manager and talent buyer at PARKWAY THEATER in MINNEAPOLIS, and the drive-time host for News-Talk KYMN-A/NORTHFIELD for nearly 13 years. She also represented SOUTHERN MINNESOTA as a board member of the MINNESOTA MUSIC COALITION.

PD LINDSAY KIMBALL said, “JESSICA'S passion for music and ability to connect with people jumps out of the radio every time she’s on air,” KIMBALL continued, “She’s a team player that will be an incredible complement in her new role to the awesome team at THE CURRENT.”

“I’m delighted that JESSICA will be stepping into the afternoons, bringing her deep knowledge of music and experience working in the local community to the airwaves,” added Managing Director DAVID SAFAR.

On APRIL 10th THE CURRENT will also implement several programming schedule changes to better serve audiences, including an adjustment to the afternoon program which will change from its current 2p-6p (CT) schedule to 2p-7p (CT) WEEKDAYS.

