Compiling Top 50

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, SUPERADIO NETWORKS is gathering a list of "TOP 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL HIP HOP ARTISTS". The list is being compiled from votes from 400 invitations sent to members of the radio and record industries by VOTEM.COM.

SUPERADIO will reveal the Top 50 during a series of 2-hour radio specials, "HIP HOP @ 50, THE 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTISTS 1973-2023". The shows will air in JUNE 2023.

