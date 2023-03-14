Chesney

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's KENNY CHESNEY was TODAY's (3/14) featured keynoter during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. The EAST TENNESSEE native told the story of falling in love with Country music while listening to a Country countdown show on WIVK/KNOXVILLE every weekend in his grandmother's kitchen. As a child, CHESNEY said, he never imagined he would end up touring with his heroes, GEORGE STRAIT and ALABAMA.

Interviewed by "COUNTRY COUNTDOWN USA" host LON HELTON, CHESNEY traced his history from his early days through his journey to the "big time." The Country superstar said the best piece of advice he ever got was, "Every day you either get 1% better or 1% worse." So, he worked hard to get better. And while it took a while for CHESNEY to reach celebrity status, he said he was lucky to have had the time to build relationships and learn the business and how it works. He said he would have never been prepared to handle success on that level if it had happened overnight.

CHESNEY told the story of one of his first radio visits, which was at WNOE/NEW ORLEANS. Of course he experienced a bit of the city's night life first, which meant he didn't have time to go back to the hotel and sleep before the visit. At that point, he said to himself , "This is never gonna happen," referring to his career. But today, he has multiple successful albums and tours, and 30 #1 singles under his belt. HELTON noted that of the top 500 gold songs played on Country radio, CHESNEY has 22 of them.

CHESNEY shared that he loves what he does, but he does not enjoy the celebrity aspect of it at all. But what he does enjoy the most is seeing the reaction of the audience to songs during live shows, thanks to the familiarity driven by radio airplay. The emotion his songs generate make it all worth it for CHESNEY, and he credits that to years of great team members, including his partnerships with Country radio.

