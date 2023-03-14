Jackson

MACDONALD BROADCASTING has promoted MARIO JACKSON to PD for Urban WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING, MI. He will continue to do his evening shift.

JACKSON told ALL ACCESS, "With GOD, hard work, perseverance, dependability, opportunity, and a want, you can make anything happen for yourself. I want to send a special thank you to my wife JASMINE. She is the reason I’m able to chase my radio dreams. I Also want to also thank the owner of MACDONALD BROADCASTING KENNETH “MAC” MACDONALD as well as the President CINDY TUCK and the Operations Manager SCOTT LOOMIS for believing in me and giving me a shot.

"Lastly, I wanna show love to all the radio on air personalities and Program Directors that I have crossed paths with who gave me a job and critiqued my air checks. They all gave me some radio game and good advice. It all led me to this moment in my career. So, thank you all. I’ll try my best to make you proud."

