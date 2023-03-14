Boss Radio

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rock WMGK/PHILADEPHIA kicked off BRUCE WEEK in anticipation of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND's return to the WELLS FARGO CENTER on THURSDAY.

The station’s programming, which officially kicked on MONDAY, saw MATT CORD and ANDRE GARDNER give away the last free tickets to the sold-out show. In addition, individual album tracks and multi-song blocks of the band’s music will be featured on the air each day.

On THURSDAY, the station will flip its format to officially become 102.9 BOSS RADIO.

WMGK afternoon host GARDNER will host pre-concert coverage THURSDAY beginning at 2p (ET) and feature an exclusive conversation with STEVEN VAN ZANDT. At 7p (ET), 102.9 BOSS RADIO will continue with a concert replay of SPRINGSTEEN and the band's longest-ever U.S. performance, recorded live at PHILADELPHIA’s CITIZENS BANK PARK, SEPTEMBER 7th, 2016. The four-hour concert will be carried in its entirety without commercial interruption.

Commented PD BILL WESTON, “We know fans are going to flip as well, when they realize WMGK is going all SPRINGSTEEN all day."

« see more Net News