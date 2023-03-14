Clockwise from top left: Gill, Paisley, Hubbard and Rucker (Photos: Charese Fruge')

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR luncheon at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM TODAY (3/14) served up an A-List of artists and performances for attendees. Hosted as always by EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER, who roasted as many artists on his roster as he could, a highlight of the event was when he introduced PARKER McCOLLUM, and while listing his accolades mentioned McCOLLUM's wife's name.

The artist came screaming from the side stage yelling, "Keep my wife's name out of your 'effing' mouth!" and proceeded to re-enact WILL SMITH's OSCAR slap of CHRIS ROCK, with RISSER as his target. After several seconds of awkwardness followed by massive audience laughter, McCOLLUM bashfully admitted that RISSER "forced him to do it." He then begged the audience to please not put it on TIKTOK, because his mom uses the platform.

McCOLLUM continued to charm the audience, admitting that label-mate VINCE GILL was sitting side stage watching the show, and how star struck he was because he had never met GILL, even thought they were a few feet away from each other. At that point, GILL got up from his stool and walked to center stage to shake McCOLLUM's hand.

In between the laugher driven mostly by RISSER, UMG artists SAM HUNT, BRAD PAISLEY, DARIUS RUCKER, KASSI ASHTON, BOY NAMED BANJO, DALTON DOVER, CAYLEE HAMMACK, TYLER HUBBARD, GILL, McCOLLUM, KYLIE MORGAN, CATIE OFFERMAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, and JOSH ROSS performed. PAISLEY, who recently signed with UMG (NET NEWS 2/22), took a particularly tough "roasting" from RISSER, but handled it like a pro and revealed we'd be hearing new music from him soon. He performed a song from his upcoming album, which addressed the opioid crisis in his home town of GLEN DALE, WV.

Before wrapping up the showcase, RISSER honored UMG Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN, who recently announced his upcoming retirement (NET NEWS 1/10). After a standing ovation, RISSER then had the audience sing "Happy Birthday" to DUNGAN in honor of his big day TOMORROW (3/15).

The showcase ended with a performance of PRINCE's "Purple Rain" by GILL, PAISLEY, and RUCKER.

