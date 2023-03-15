Poynter Picked To Develop Program

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has selected the POYNTER INSTITUTE to develop its Public Media Editorial Integrity and Leadership Program 2.0. The program will train fifty public media news editors in ethics, leadership, newsroom management, DEI, and managing change.

“Skilled, effective editors are vital to ensure the editorial integrity, rigor, and relevance of public media journalism” said CPB SVP/Journalism, Radio and Community Services Grant Services KATHY MERRITT. “Today, newsrooms are at the front lines of helping the public navigate broad societal challenges, including online polarization and active disinformation efforts.”

“Public media is a crucial element in the news landscape and continues to expand its scope, reach and impact,” said POYNTER SVP and CRAIG NEWMARK CENTER FOR ETHICS AND LEADERSHIP Chair KELLY MCBRIDE. “The POYNTER INSTITUTE is proud to work with CPB to help newsroom leaders hone ethical decision-making and strengthen the work of their journalists to better serve their communities."

Applications for the Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative are due on MAY 15th, with a first cohort of 25 fellows starting the program in SEPTEMBER. Apply here.

