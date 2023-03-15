Sanjines (Photo: Claire Vogel / Arista)

WARNER RECORDS VP/Marketing VERONICA SANJINES has been named GM at ARISTA RECORDS. She will be based in NEW YORK and report to Pres./CEO DAVID MASSEY.

MASSEY said, “VERONICA is a natural leader and creative executive with genuine passion for music and a keen perspective on culture. VERONICA’s reputation for visionary marketing and strategy precedes her. We are excited to welcome her to the ARISTA family. We know she’s going to be an incredible asset to the label’s next era.”

SANJINES, who worked at EPIC, COLUMBIA, and ASTRALWERKS/CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP before her WARNERS stint, added, “The success DAVID and the team have built over the last five years is a testament to their dedication and focus on artist development in a highly competitive landscape. I hope to continue to build upon this foundation in my new role at ARISTA and I am so excited to return to the SONY MUSIC family where I started my career over 20 years ago as a college rep.”

