A 0.8% year-over-year decrease in revenues -- down 4% without political ads -- to $342 million marked AUDACY's fourth quarter 2022 financial report. Digital revenues rose 2% to $69.1 million, while operating income fell from $52.7 million to $46.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA fell by almost half from $66.2 million to $37.1 million.

Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD, in the company's release, said, “Having started 2022 on a great note with revenues up 14% in the first quarter, we ended the year with revenues down 0.8% in the fourth quarter as challenging ad market conditions persisted. For the full year, revenues were up 3%. Fourth quarter expenses grew 9% due to accelerated recognition of podcast expenses, but we anticipate that expenses will be up low single digits in the first quarter and fall below 2022 levels beginning in the second quarter.

"We continue to vigorously execute our plan to navigate the storm and to position the company for recovery when business conditions improve. Our liquidity improved from $115 million at the end of SEPTEMBER to $145 million at year end. With the sale earlier this month of $17 million of towers, we have now completed $73 million in non-strategic asset sales to bolster our liquidity and to support our continued compliance with our financial covenants.

"We are making solid progress on our key growth drivers including our reinvented streaming audio platform, our national enterprise business development, our podcasting and digital marketing solutions businesses, and our promising ad tech and ad product roadmap.

"Looking beyond the challenging current macro environment, AUDACY has a strong and differentiated, scaled, competitive position in the dynamic and growing audio space and is deeply focused on continuing the work to capitalize on the opportunities and drive a healthy recovery.”

Noted in the company's release was the sale of "select tower assets" for $17 million. The company's stock, which closed at 14 1/2 cents per share on TUESDAY (3/14), remains below the level needed to avoid delisting by the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE; a reverse split to bring the shares over the dollar threshold is expected later this year, as are more divestitures of stations and other assets, including the RADIO.COM URL and possibly some of its podcasting operations.

