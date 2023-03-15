Pharrell Williams (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

CLIPSE, GRACE JONES, KID CUDI, LIL WAYNE, MUMFORD & SONS, KEHLANI, MAREN MORRIS, SUMMER WALKER, SKRILLEX, WU-TANG CLAN, PHARRELL’S PHRIENDS and more are set to perform at PHARRELL WILLIAMS' SOMETHING IN THE WATER FESTIVAL, which returns to VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, for three days APRIL 28th-30th.

Presented by WALMART and produced by IMGOING and LIVE NATION, SITW will celebrate art, culture and music with performances by 100 GECS, BADBADNOTGOOD, FLO MILLI, JAY PHAROAH, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KAMASI WASHINGTON, KAYTANADA, LATTO, LIL DURK, LIL UZI VERT, LIL YACHTY, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MAREN MORRIS, NILE RODGERS & CHIC, POLO G, REMI WOLF, SAUCY SANTANA, SUMMER WALKER, SWV, THE KID LAROI, UMI, WALE, WET LEG, WU-TANG CLAN and others.

This year marks the first that WALMART has teamed up with the festival as presenting sponsor.

Said WALMART EVP, Store Ops CEDRIC CLARK, “Strengthening local communities is core to WALMART’s DNA. By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with SOMETHING IN THE WATER, returning to a special place to WALMART, VA's HAMPTON ROADS, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

YOUTUBE is livestreaming the festival all weekend. Tune in to see full live sets, performance videos from headliners and festival artists, and YOUTUBE SHORTS. SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2023 will be on PHARRELL's YOUTUBE channel.

One lucky fan was the first to discover the line-up at the KING NEPTUNE statue on the VIRGINIA BEACH oceanfront today and was awarded a pair of tickets to this year’s festival. Three-day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM. During the festival, leverage the festival app, website and social media for the latest on community activities and other activations.

The festival livestream is powered by BULLDOG DM.

