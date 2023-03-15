Coming March 27th

AUDIO UP/s latest podcast is a true crime series based on prison interviews with "Son Of Sam" serial killer DAVID BERKOWITZ. The 21-episode "KILLER TAPE," featuring interviews conducted by journalist JACK JONES with BERKOWITZ in ATTICA PRISON in 1980 and produced with MOLASSES MANIFESTO and distributed by AUDIOBOOM, is set for a MARCH 27th debut.

“KILLER TAPE is the Be All, End All telling of the Son of Sam story; eclipsing all other podcast coverage,” said series creator WILLIAM BADGLEY. “No one has come close to what we have amassed.”

AUDIO UP Chief Creative Officer JIMMY JELLINEK said, “KILLER TAPE will shock you to the core. Berkowitz is an unrequited psychopath who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life. That said, the self-portrait he paints is equally fascinating and repulsive; showcasing the toxic narcissism of a serial killer breaching the chrysalis to embrace his essential nature. It’s the stuff of nightmares.”

The podcast is the first in a projected series of limited true crime series to be released by AUDIO UP through AUDIOBOOM, with another series on the CRYSTAL HOWELL teen murder case coming in APRIL and the previously-announced FTX saga "TALES FROM THE CRYPTO" with ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI following.

AUDIO UP CEO JARED GUTSTADT said, “AUDIO UP is about to become a real destination for true crime fanatics. With our best in class production capabilities, investigative chops and dedication to audience oriented entertainment, these shows will have you listening deep into the night.”

« see more Net News