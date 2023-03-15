Sold

In a deal yet to appear in the FCC database, ROB AUSTIN's FUSION RADIO LLC is selling K295CQ/ST. LOUIS to MICHAEL V. ROBERTS' ROBERTS METRO BROADCASTING LLC for $460,000. The translator currently relays Sports Betting WGNU-A (THE GAME)/ST. LOUIS, which is being separately sold by 920 AM, LLC/WHAT'swGNU, LLC to EAST CENTRAL BROADCASTING, LLC (NET NEWS 3/9). ST. LOUIS radio veteran LOU THIMES JR. is associated with the buyer as programmer. GEORGE HORTON of KOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES served as exclusive broker for the deal.

In a deal that did make it to the FCC database, CASA VIDA INC. is transferring low power WAOO-LP/SUWANEE, GA to CHEROKEE ROSE SOCIETY, INC. for $20,000.

« see more Net News