The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA will present the LOWRY MAYS Excellence in Broadcasting Award to former CBS RADIO CEO and FOUNDATION Chairman DAN MASON at the organization's breakfast in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 19th.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, a charity that I believe in very much,” said MASON. “I’ve been so fortunate in many ways, and the opportunity to support the Foundation’s mission as its Chairman, was one way of giving back to this industry that has given me so much.”

“I worked with DAN for many years at CBS, and I am proud to call him a friend, colleague, and mentor,” said FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “DAN is a great leader and a true champion for radio. It is our privilege to honor him.

“DAN’s dedication to our medium and to the charitable mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, is commendable, and I hope others will follow his lead and support our cause of helping broadcasters who need it most.”

Register for the breakfast at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, (212) 373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

