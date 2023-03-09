NuVooDoo 'Song Wars'

During TODAY's (3/15) COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE, NUVOODOO presented its research on music duplication on competing Country stations. "Song Wars" focused on the decisions faced by listeners with two Country stations in a market, when both stations are playing a song that they probably liked at one time, answering the question about how much the song's era factors into the listeners' preference. The "two Country stations" scenario includes DSPs like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC, which present an additional choice for listeners in markets with just one broadcast Country station.

Songs were chosen from five eras: current hits, recurrents, gold titles, older gold representing 2000 through the 2010s and '90s Country. Groups of at least 500 Country radio fans in the 25-49 demographic were then given head-to-head choices of songs from these eras; a current vs. a recurrent, a current vs. a recent gold title, and a current vs. a title from each gold era. Other groups of 500 Country radio fans chose between recurrents and each gold era.

One eye-opening result included a lot for the radio world to ponder. When asked how they felt about their favorite Country station, only 20% said they would be sad if it was no longer available.

Some other key findings include:

Of the Top 10 testing songs, six were released before the 2000s.

The #1 song was "Picture" by KID ROCK/SHERYL CROW.

Women are more likely to be lifelong fans of Country music.

When both choices are available, DSPs edge out radio.

When asked if listeners preferred current or recurrent songs, 62% were in favor of current vs. 38% who preferred recurrent; men more so with current vs. women who preferred recurrents. And as the women demos began to age out, recurrents actually began to win.

With current music vs. gold, overall, currents were preferred by 60%. But looking at men vs. women, men are more likely to prefer current music, while women are almost 50% likely to prefer either/or.

The presentation was given by NUVOODOO Pres./Owner CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP/Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS. Click here to see the full results.

