An asset purchasing agreement with the FCC has been filed by NORTHWESTERN MEDIA for the purchase of 23 signals and six construction permits from LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING. They acquired the stations for an undisclosed price in a deal yet to appear in the FCC database. Contemporary Christian KCVO (SPIRIT FM)/CAMDENTON, MO is among the assets purchased.

“The acquisition of SPIRIT FM expands our ministry and reach across the state of MISSOURI,” NORTHWESTERN Pres. DR. CORBIN HOORNBEEK said. “This represents an exciting and strategic opportunity to continue reaching the hearts and minds of listeners and leaders, while shaping and influencing culture through media for years to come.”

“I am excited that we are able to work with NORTHWESTERN MEDIA to ensure SPIRIT FM will continue to connect listeners to God and each other,” President/LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING JIM MCDERMOTT said. “I’m confident that the legacy of SPIRIT FM-KCVO will live on.”

