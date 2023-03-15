Layla: Jim Gordon's Masterpiece

JAMES BECK "JIM" GORDON, a top drummer for ERIC CLAPTON, GEORGE HARRISON and others, who was diagnosed as a schizophrenic after murdering his mother in 1983, has passed at the age of 77 from natural causes at CALIFORNIA MEDICAL FACILITY in VACAVILLE, CA, after a long incarceration and lifelong battle with mental illness.

As one of the elite HOLLYWOOD studio musicians known as the WRECKING CREW and member of landmark rock bands such as DEREK AND THE DOMINOS, JOE COCKER's MAD DOGS AND ENGLISHMEN and DELANEY & BONNIE AND FRIENDS, GORDON was known as one of the most gifted drummers in rock history. He was one of the main drummers on GEORGE HARRISON's "All Things Must Pass."

He brought percussive brilliance to some of the best-known records of his lifetime with THE BEACH BOYS, GEORGE HARRISON, ERIC CLAPTON and more. As a session musician, he played on #1 hits by GORDON LIGHTFOOT, STEELY DAN, CARLY SIMON and HARRY NILSSON during his 15-year career. He played an important part in the music of artists across the spectrum of pop music — from MERLE HAGGARD to FRANK ZAPPA, JOAN BAEZ and TOM PETTY.

The SAN FERNANDO VALLEY native began his professional career the day after he graduated high school in 1963 with THE EVERLY BROTHERS. He cut his teeth as a session musician on hit records by THE BEACH BOYS, SONNY & CHER, NANCY SINATRA, GLEN CAMPBELL, among many others, before joining DEREK AND THE DOMINOES as co-author of "Layla." His work on the INCREDIBLE BONGO BAND’s 1972 song “Apache” is one of the most sampled drum breaks in hip-hop history.

