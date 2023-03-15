Soocilaay Acceptable

How not to be late on social media in 2023 was the topic of "Socially Acceptable," presented by a panel of experts YESTERDAY (3/15) at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) in NASHVILLE. Pivoting from platform to platform and mastering your personal brand begins with owning your name across all platforms, the panelists said. Attendees were advised to secure their names and have them parked on all social media platforms, regardless of whether they are currently using them.

Moderated by BEASLEY MEDIA's Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA PM driver NICOLE MICHALIK, the session featured panelists LUCCHESE BOOTMAKER Head of Omnichannel Marketing & Programs KELSEY CHARLES, THIS IS IT NETWORKS CEO/Executive Producer CHELDIN RUMER, and LIVE NATION Sr. Dir. Artist Partnerships STEFANY REED.

RUMER advised paying attention to where your target audience is and making certain that what consumers find on social media matches your brand, adding that you don't have to always go viral, but be consistent.

CHARLES advised taking an approach "less of what I want from them and more of what they want from me." In addition to going where your audience is, she said, you should also go where you can reach a new audience and, when possible, share back and forth.

