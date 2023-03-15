Patterson

LOTUS RADIO RENO OM JAVE PATTERSON has left after an almost 25-year run as his position has been eliminated.

PATTERSON told ALL ACCESS, "I began my journey in RENO in 1999 as PD for Active Rock KDOT and in 2004 was elevated to OM/PD/Afternoon Drive for our seven station cluster. I relocated to LUBBOCK, TX from 2014 to 2016 in a similar position for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, and returned to RENO in JUNE of 2016 as Morning Show host on Classic Rock KOZZ. My programming format experience has included Country, AAA, Alternative, Active Rock, Classic Rock, Classic Hits, AC and CHR."

PATTERSON added, "My wife and I will likely look to relocate to NORTH CAROLINA, near GREENVILLE/SPARTANBURG, SC. to be closer to my 84-year-old widowed mother, but am open to discussing opportunities. I'm available via email at javepatt@gmail.com or cell phone at (775) 233-8664. No pets, no kids (at home) and no mortgage, so I can be available quite easily for the right opportunity."

