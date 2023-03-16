Thakkar

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT INDIA has appointed VINIT THAKKAR Managing Director. He succeeds RAJAT KAKAR, who exits at the end of MARCH.

SME ASIA and MIDDLE EAST Pres./Corporate Strategy and Market Development SHRIDHAR SUBRAMANIAM commented, "We are thrilled to have VINIT at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT INDIA. His expertise, wide breadth of experience, steadfast belief in supporting artists and focus on placing creativity at the center, all while driving strategic and commercial growth, makes him ideal for our company."

THAKKAR added, "INDIA is a remarkable country for musical talent and creativity, transcending cultural and geographical divides. I look forward to driving greater success for our artists and creators through new partnerships and introducing them to new and exciting ways to connect with their fans. RAJAT has done a commendable job steering the company and I feel privileged to be working with this stellar team to drive our business forward."

Prior to his move to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT INDIA, THAKKAR was COO at UNIVERSAL MUSIC in INDIA and SOUTH ASIA.

