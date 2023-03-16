Santa Peña (Photo:David Micolta)

THE ARTIST'S ATTORNEY founder CATALINA SANTA PEÑA has joined WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC COLOMBIA as Managing Director, filling the vacancy left by the move of DANIEL MORA to Managing Director of WARNER MUSIC ANDES. SANTA PEÑA will report to WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/U.S. Latin and LATIN AMERICA Pres. GUSTAVO MENÉNDEZ.

MENÉNDEZ said, “As I’ve gotten to know CATALINA over the years, I’ve seen the many hats she’s worn, from being an attorney and author, to becoming one of the industry’s most respected leaders. CATALINA knows the artistic side of the business and her heart is always in the right place, defending songwriters and the creative community. That’s the passion we like to see, and the perfect fit for our team and the philosophy we stand by. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her joining us and continuing our work and expanding our growth.”

A joint statement from WCM Co-Chair and CEO GUY MOOT and Co-Chair and COO CARIANNE MARSHALL read, “The amount of talent and creativity coming out of Colombia is truly remarkable, and we’re delighted to see CATALINA take the reins and oversee this market at such a pivotal moment for Latin music.”

SANTA PEÑA said, “I am very excited for this new opportunity and to continue my journey of empowering musicians and composers, who are the backbone of this wonderful industry of ours.”

