CRS Showcase Luncheon

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and its family of imprints showcased eight artists at WEDNESDAY's (3/15) COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) luncheon at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. BRANTLEY GILBERT, JUSTIN MOORE, CHRIS JANSON, RILEY GREEN, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CONNER SMITH, SHANE PROFITT, and MACKENZIE CARPENTER performed for radio and industry guests.

The show, hosted by BMLG Chairman/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA, had a few surprises, including MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK joining MOORE for their current duet "You, Me, and Whiskey." SMITH was surprised by BORCHETTA and THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER with a plaque commemorating his RIAA Gold-certified hit, "Take It Slow." GILBERT wrapped up the show with a performance of "Son Of The Dirty South," with a surprise appearance by STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL.





Pictured back row (l-r) (L-R): Mackenzie Carpenter, Shane Profitt, Conner Smith; Middle row: The Valory Music Co.’s George Briner, Chris Janson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Big Machine Records’ Clay Hunnicutt, CRB’s Kurt Johnson; Front row: BMLG Records’ Jimmy Harnen, Brantley Gilbert, Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta, Danielle Bradbery, CRB’s RJ Curtis (Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)





