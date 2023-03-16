CRS Showcase Luncheon

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and its family of imprints showcased eight artists at WEDNESDAY's (3/15) COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) luncheon at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. BRANTLEY GILBERT, JUSTIN MOORE, CHRIS JANSON, RILEY GREEN, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CONNER SMITH, SHANE PROFITT, and MACKENZIE CARPENTER performed for radio and industry guests.

The show, hosted by BMLG Chairman/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA, included a few surprises, including MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK joining MOORE for their current duet "You, Me, and Whiskey." SMITH was surprised by BORCHETTA and THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER with a plaque commemorating his RIAA Gold-certified hit, "Take It Slow." GILBERT wrapped up the show with a performance of "Son Of The Dirty South," with a surprise appearance by STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL.

Borchetta, Smith and Briner (Photo; Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

« back to Net News