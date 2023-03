3 Categories

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS has announced its 2023 Special Awards Finalists. Voting is now open for CMB Gold and Silver members, and the winners will be announced FRIDAY night (6/2) at CMB's Momentum Conference.



Industry Achievement Award Finalists

BETH BACALL – SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian WFSH (104.7 THE FISH), ATLANTA & Media Coach

RICK DUNHAM – DUNHAM+COMPANY Founder/Chairman

FRED & PAUL JACOBS – JACOBS MEDIA Founder/Pres. & VP/GM

JIM LEIGHTENHEIMER – CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY Ass. Professor of Broadcasting & RESOUND RADIO Station Advisor

JOE PAULO – HOPE MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO



Community Service Award Finalists

BRIGHTER MEDIA GROUP WRBS (95.1 BRIGHT-FM)/BALTIMORE

COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL

FAMILY LIFE RADIO Network

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS

GABRIEL MEDIA Spirit 92.9 KKJM (SPIRIT 92.9)/ST. CLOUD, MN



RICH MULLINS Artist Impact Award

CECE WINANS

DANNY GOKEY

NATALIE GRANT

NEWSBOYS



Go here to find out more about each finalist.

