BILLBOARD and DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS have announced that the 2023 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs) will take place on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19th. Additional details regarding this year’s show will be announced soon.

This year’s awards are based on music consumption reflected on BILLBOARD charts dated NOVEMBER 19th, 2022 through OCTOBER 21st, 2023. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and touring.

