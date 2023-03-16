UFC Coverage

SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION will air the audio from ESPN's coverage of select UFC Fight Night events, including early prelims, prelims, and DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES events, beginning on SATURDAY (3/18) with UFC 286: EDWARDS vs, USMAN early prelims at 1p (ET) and prelims at 3p.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to give fans more access to our content,” said ESPN VP/Programming and Acquisitions MATT KENNY. “SIRIUSXM’s expansive reach will help us bring the excitement of UFC to a broader audience and provide additional ways for these very passionate fans to stay connected to the action.”

“We’ve built SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION to be a daily destination for fight fans to get the latest MMA news and talk about the sport’s biggest matchups,” said SIRIUSXM VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “ESPN’s live UFC coverage is a tremendous addition to the channel and we’re thrilled to give our subscribers access to so many great events, starting this SATURDAY with UFC 286.”

