SiriusXM To Air Audio Of Select ESPN UFC Fight Night Events
by Perry Michael Simon
March 16, 2023 at 1:09 PM (PT)
SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION will air the audio from ESPN's coverage of select UFC Fight Night events, including early prelims, prelims, and DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES events, beginning on SATURDAY (3/18) with UFC 286: EDWARDS vs, USMAN early prelims at 1p (ET) and prelims at 3p.
“We are constantly looking for new ways to give fans more access to our content,” said ESPN VP/Programming and Acquisitions MATT KENNY. “SIRIUSXM’s expansive reach will help us bring the excitement of UFC to a broader audience and provide additional ways for these very passionate fans to stay connected to the action.”
“We’ve built SIRIUSXM FIGHT NATION to be a daily destination for fight fans to get the latest MMA news and talk about the sport’s biggest matchups,” said SIRIUSXM VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “ESPN’s live UFC coverage is a tremendous addition to the channel and we’re thrilled to give our subscribers access to so many great events, starting this SATURDAY with UFC 286.”