SPOTIFY and NPR are embarking upon a new partnership as NPR’s content moves to the MEGAPHONE platform and SPOTIFY AUDIENCE NETWORK.

SPOTIFY reaches half of all Gen Z members in the U.S., which offers an opportunity for NPR to expand listenership for its content on the streaming music/podcast leader.

SPOTIFY will provide NPR audience-buying at scale and access to advertisers via the SPOTIFY AUDIENCE NETWORK, empowering NPR to tap into a wider set of categories of sponsors, including travel, consumer goods and retail.

SPOTIFY Global Head Of Advertising Business Development & Partnerships EMMA VAUGHN commented, “SPOTIFY’s listener reach of 500m MAUs in over 180 markets and discovery tech grant NPR’s premium content a supercharged level of exposure. Discovery is something I’m really excited about. There are so many more people who can still discover podcasts, so many innovative things we can do with formats and to tease content.”

Added NPR President/CEO GINA GARRUBBO, “For a long time NPR has brought very different voices from around the world to listeners, and in the last few years has doubled down on creating content for and by a younger, diverse audience. I have to say SPOTIFY will be a fabulous partner in helping NPR to expand its audience.”

