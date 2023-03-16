Top row (l-r) Dean, Jelly Roll, Smith; Front: Ray, Block (Photo: CRB/CRS/Kayla Schoen)

At a show that has been happening annually since 1970, it's difficult for performers to do much of anything for the first time in the show's history. Yet last night's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" in NASHVILLE included two performances that were almost certainly "New Faces" firsts. STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist FRANK RAY concluded his high energy set by bringing out four salsa dancers, who showed off their steps during his lively, final, bilingual number, which incorporated segments of the LUIS FONSI/DADDY YANKEE smash "Despacito," earning RAY the first standing ovation of the night. Later in the show, another STONEY CREEK artist, JELLY ROLL, was almost certainly the first performer in the show's history whose brief video introducing his "New Faces" performance was filmed at the prison where he was once incarcerated.

In between, attendees enjoyed sets from MERCURY NASHVILLE's PRISCILLA BLOCK, BIG MACHINE RECORDS' JACKSON DEAN, and ARISTA NASHVILLE's NATE SMITH. Several of the performers confessed to being nervous to perform for the mostly radio crowd in the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL during the show that concluded the three-day COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR. They included JELLY ROLL, who said of his nerves, "It's not often you get to play for the people that changed your life."

BLOCK took a moment during her set to thank outgoing UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN for believing in her as "that first girl who popped off of TIKTOK," and for introducing her to Country radio. SMITH showed off his playful side in the only one of this year's intro videos designed to be funny, a former show tradition most labels have disappointingly pulled back from. During his set, SMITH also showed off his humble side, noting, "I get to be the messenger of music that can touch people."

But the night belonged to JELLY ROLL, who had half the room standing during the entirely of his five-song set (that enthusiasm in itself potentially another "New Faces" first). He wandered off the stage and into the crowd for a bit, brought out friends BRANTLEY GILBERT and STRUGGLE JENNINGS to play new song "Behind Bars," and took the opportunity to announce that his next Country album, "Whitsitt Chapel," is dropping on JUNE 2nd. As attendees filed out of the ballroom, the artist's teammates were handing out free hats promoting the project.

Throughout the evening, special video tribute segments aired honoring the show's longtime host, CHARLIE MONK, who died last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/20/22) Among the industry figures paying tribute to MONK were UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE's ROYCE RISSER, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's SCOTT BORCHETTA, former SIRIUS/XM programmer J.R. SCHUMANN and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE's TROY TOMLINSON.

Previously announced Humanitarian Awards were given to artist TRACY LAWRENCE and BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION COMPANY, INC-owned Country KUZZ-A-F and KRJK (THE BULL 97.3)/BAKERSFIELD, CA PD and air personality BRENT MICHAELS (NET NEWS 1/24), who both delivered heartfelt acceptances.

