SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has signed NASHVILLE-based ALEX ANGELO to a global music publishing agreement.

The producer/songwriter learned from the likes of KENNETH "BABYFACE" EDMONDS and ANTONIO DIXON, and is currently working on releasing his own music, as well as writing for other artists' projects. He also curates, mixes and hosts "In The Mix With ALEX ANGELO," a four-hour weekly radio show available through YEA NETWORKS in both Top 40/Hot AC and Rhythmic versions.

ANGELO signed as the flagship writer for the brand-new publishing branch of SYMPHONIC, helmed by CCO RANDALL FOSTER and Creative Director ERIC OLSON.

Said FOSTER, "We are thrilled to bring ALEX into the family as our first signed writer. His versatility and work ethic are refreshing, and we cannot wait to do big things with him."

On the radio side of his career, ANGELO is a second-generation talent. His father is BO MATTHEWS, OM/PD for ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY-KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 94.5/92.1)/SAN JOSE.





(L-r): SYMPHONIC's ERIC OLSON, SHACKLEFORD LAW's CHRISTIAN BARKER, ALEX ANGELO, SYMPHONIC's RANDALL FOSTER and MELISSA BARBER.





