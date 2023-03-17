Solondz

Pre-game and post-game host NEIL SOLONDZ is stepping in to serve as TAMPA BAY RAYS radio play-by-play voice alongside ANDY FREED on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA, filling the seat held for 18 seasons by the late DAVE WILLS, who passed away earlier this month (NET NEWS 3/6).

“DAVE left an indelible mark on our organization and the community as a whole,” said RAYS owner STU STERNBERG. “We all enjoyed the special camaraderie he shared with ANDY and NEIL. We are fortunate to have an excellent team of broadcasters who will continue the high-caliber coverage that our fans deserve. We’re excited for NEIL to bring his expertise and talent to the broadcast.”

“DAVE and ANDY have built an incredible tradition with TAMPA BAY RAYS fans on air and in the community,” said SOLONDZ, who joined the RAYS in 2012 after calling DURHAM BULLS, LAKEWOOD BLUE CLAWS, and QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS minor league baseball. “I’m humbled and honored to join ANDY in the booth. While no one can ever replace DAVE, the best way to honor his legacy is to continue to share the game with the fans who love it as much as we do.”

“Since 2012, when NEIL joined DAVE and I with RAYS RADIO, he has been a big part of what we do,” said FREED. “His advancement to the play-by-play booth creates a natural and seamless transition. It allows us to carry forward our tradition of providing entertaining RAYS baseball broadcasts that connect with our fans.”

