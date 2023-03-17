Special Programming

CMT has released the programming slate for its second annual CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, tMARCH 27th through APRIL 2nd, starting with a new series, "CMT DEFINING," celebrating the 10th anniversary of CMT's NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY initiative. That series will kick off with a profile of two-time 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS nominee CARLY PEARCE.

In addition, slated for the week are two new "CMT STORYTELLERS" episodes, focused on KANE BROWN and DIERKS BENTLEY, plus awards show nominee and red carpet specials, the latter featuring performances from MIDLAND and JON PARDI.

Following the broadcast premiere of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS on SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd, CMT will air the CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT, featuring bonus content and never-before-seen performances on THURSDAY, APRIL 6th at 8p/7p (CT).

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK full lineup includes:

CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEE SPECIAL – MONDAY, MARCH 27th at 10p/9p (CT)

CMT STORYTELLERS: KANE BROWN – TUESDAY, MARCH 28th at 10p/9p (CT)

CMT STORYTELLERS: DIERKS BENTLEY – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29th at 10p/9p (CT)

CMT DEFINING: CARLY PEARCE - THURSDAY, MARCH 30th at 10p/9p (CT)

CMT MUSIC AWARDS RED CARPET live SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd at 7p/6p (CT)

2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS live SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd at 8p/7p (CT)

CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT – THURSDAY, APRIL 6th at 8p/7p (CT)

