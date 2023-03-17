Henry

RADIO ONE/URBAN ONE Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX-WHTD (POWER 107.5/106.3)/COLUMBUS, OH is adding LEAH HENRY for middays. She'll debut on MONDAY (3/20).

HENRY, an AUSTIN, TX native and HOWARD UNIVERSITY alum, began her radio career at HOWARD R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON DC. HENRY also worked at RADIO ONE/URBAN ONE Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON DC and in TV as a producer at ABC affiliate WJLA-TV/WASHINGTON.

POWER 107.5/106.3 and Urban WIZF/CINCINNATI PD CHRIS HARRIS commented, "While the search was tough, we are very fortunate to have found someone who exhibits passion and drive for the business which equally matches her top-notch experience and expertise. In addition, her extensive background in television, news, digital platforms, and radio makes her the perfect choice to bring middays in COLUMBUS to the next level."

HENRY added, ""I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join such a talented team in the radio industry. I am excited to learn, grow, and pack up the lemonade stand and bring it to COLUMBUS! I am humbled by this new chapter in my career and look forward to making an impact in this new role."

