-
Jim Lago, Longtime Corpus Christi Radio Talker, Dies
by Perry Michael Simon
March 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Former KEYS-A and KKTX-A/CORPUS CHRISTI talk show host JIM LAGO died WEDNESDAY (3/15) at 78.
After working at KLUE-A/LONGVIEW, TX, KILT and KULF-A/HOUSTON. KTRM-A/BEAUMONT, TX, and KBRQ-A-F/DENVER, LAGO joined KZFM (Z95) and KEYS-A/CORPUS CHRISTI in 1991; He left in 1993 for KIKK-F/HOUSTON, then went to KEBC/OKLAHOMA CITY before returning to CORPUS CHRISTI at KKBA and KEYS-A in 1996. In 2005, LAGO moved to crosstown KKTX-A, where he hosted mornings until his 2019 retirement.
LAGO was inducted into the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2016.