Jim Lago Passes Away

Former KEYS-A and KKTX-A/CORPUS CHRISTI talk show host JIM LAGO died WEDNESDAY (3/15) at 78.

After working at KLUE-A/LONGVIEW, TX, KILT and KULF-A/HOUSTON. KTRM-A/BEAUMONT, TX, and KBRQ-A-F/DENVER, LAGO joined KZFM (Z95) and KEYS-A/CORPUS CHRISTI in 1991; He left in 1993 for KIKK-F/HOUSTON, then went to KEBC/OKLAHOMA CITY before returning to CORPUS CHRISTI at KKBA and KEYS-A in 1996. In 2005, LAGO moved to crosstown KKTX-A, where he hosted mornings until his 2019 retirement.

LAGO was inducted into the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2016.

