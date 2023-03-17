-
WLYK/Kingston, ON Rebranded As 102.7 Lake FM
by Roy Trakin
March 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM (PT)
BORDER INTERNATIONAL BROADCASTING Adult Hits/Oldies WLYK/CAPE VINCENT, NY-KINGSTON, ON has now rebranded as 102.7 LAKE FM, targeting the KINGSTON market across the border.
The playlist includes EURYTHMICS, EAGLES, HALL & OATES, TOTO, WHITNEY HOUSTON, JOURNEY, HEART, REO SPEEDWAGON, TINA TURNER, DURAN DURAN, MADONNA, PRINCE, ELTON JOHN, FOREIGNER, GENESIS and ROD STEWART.