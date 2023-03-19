-
Luke Combs Nabs A Second Week At #1 With 'Going, Going, Gone'
by Phyllis Stark
March 20, 2023 at 3:06 AM (PT)
Congratulations once again to RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS and his promotion team. His 15th consecutive #1 single, "Going, Going, Gone," holds at the top of the MEDIABASE Country chart for a second week.
Elsewhere on the chart BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Rock And A Hard Place" and LAINEY WILSON's "Heart Like A Truck" hold steady at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. CARLY PEARCE's "What He Didn't Do," rises 6-4. MORGAN WALLEN's recent two-week chart topper, "Thought You Should Know," remains at #5 for another week. And new to the top 10 this week is BRETT YOUNG's "You Didn't," which ascends 11-10.