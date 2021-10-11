Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley, Metro Boomin, SZA Remain Top 3; Taylor, Raye Rise; Miguel Top 15

* The top of the chart remained rather steady

* MILEY CYRUS is #1 for a fifth week with "Flowers"

* METRO BOOMIN is the runner up again with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

* SZA holds at 3* with "Kill Bill"

* TAYLOR SWIFT is pushing toward another top 5 with "Lavendar Haze," up 7*-6*

* RAYE rises 8*-7* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ hold at 9* with "Calm Down" at +679 spins

* COI LERAY holds at 12* with "Players" but has a notable +772 spin gain

* THE KID LAROI remains at 14* with "Love Again" and +688 spins

* MIGUEL leaps into the top 15, up 19*-15* with "Sure Thing," up 1211 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE goes top 20, up 22*-19* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1113 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN is up 836 spins, moving 25*-23* with "Last Night"

* MILEY CYRUS leaps 33*-25* with "River," up 1510 spins

* MACKLEMORE has the top debut at 36* with "No Bad Days," featuring COLLETT at +371 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR debuts at 38* with "Mother," up 585 spins

* JVKE enters at 40* with "this is what heartbreak feels like"

Rhythmic: Coi Leray Holds Top Spot; Drake/21 Savage Top 5; Rema/Selena Top 10; Ice Spice, Nicki Top 20

* COI LERAY holds the top spot with "Players" for a 2nd week and is +135 spins

* RAYE rises 5*-4* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, and is up +324 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Spin Bout U," and is up 419 spins

* METRO BOOMIN is nearing the top 5 as "Superhero (Hero & Villains)," going 9*-6*, featuring FUTURE & CHRIS BROWN and +257 spins

* REMA & SELNA GOMEZ go top 10 at Rhythmic, moving 11*-8* with "Calm Down," up 377 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE is just outside the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," at +526 spins

* ICE SPICE jumps into the top 20, up 23*-18* with "In Ha Mood" at +508 spins

* NICKI MINAJ vaults 33*-19* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" - going top 20 in her second week - and is +892 spins

* VEDO x CHRIS BROWN leap 30*-25* with "Do You Mind," up 339 spins

* TOOSII has the top debut at 33* with "Favorite Song," up 405 spins

* THE KID LAROI enters at 36* with "Love Again," up 271 spins

* ELLA MAI debuts at 39* with "This Is"

Urban: Finesse2Tymes New #1; Coi Leray, Peezy, Lola Brooke Rise

* FINESSE2TYMES takes over the top spot, moving 4*-1* with "Back End," up 792 spins

* COI LERAY leaps 5*-4* with "Players," up 532 spins

* PEEZY is nearing the top 5, up 8*-6* with "2 Million Up"

* LOLA BROOKE jumps 10*-8* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 159 spins

* J.K. MAC goes top 20, up 21*-19* with "No Love" at +178 spins

* J. HOWELL enters the top 20 as well, moving 22*-20* with "Right For Me"

* ELLA MAI is top 25 as "This Is" moves 28*-25* at +230 spins

* WANMOR goes top 30, up 35*-30* with "MINE," up 357 spins

* NICKI MINAJ scores the top debut at 32* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," up 458 spins

* TOOSII also debuts at Urban, entering at 34* with "Favorite Song," up 419 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE comes on at 39* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2"

* JACQUEES & FUTURE debut at 40* with "When You Bad Like That"

Hot AC: Miley Holds Top Spot; Metro Boomin' Top 10; Lizzo Top 15; SZA, Mraz Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 4th week with "Flowers"

* TAYLOR SWIFT rises 8*-7* with "Lavender Haze"

* LADY GAGA continues with strong spin gains with "Bloody Mary," at +280 spins at 9*

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and +472 spins

* LIZZO goes top 15 with "Special," featuring SZA, up 16*-15*

* PINK is up another 337 spins with "TRUSTFALL," up 18*-16*

* NIALL HORAN goes 19*-17* with "Heaven," up 361 spins

* SZA enters the top 20 with "Kill Bill," up 21*-18* and +213 spins

* JASON MRAZ also goes top 20 with "I Feel Like Dancing," up 22*-20* and +204 spins

* BEBE REXHA leaps 26*-21* with "Heart Wants What It Wants," and is up 262 spins

* MILEY CYRUS has the top debut at 25* with "River," up 436 spins

* FOR KING & COUNTRY leap 33*-26* with "Love Me Like I Am" at +151 spins

* JAX debuts at 35* with "Cinderella Snapped" and is +157 spins

* LAUREN DAIGLE enters at 37* with "Thank God I Do," up 264 spins

Active Rock: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Shinedown Runner Up; Three Days Grace Top 5; Papa Roach, Godsmack Top 10

* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost" for a 2nd week

* SHINEDOWN move into the runner up spot, moving 4*-2* with "Dead Don't Die," up 98 spins

* THREE DAYS GRACE go top 5, rising to #4 with "I Am The Weapon"

* PAPA ROACH go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Cut The Line," up 68 spins

* GODSMACK also go top 10 with "Soul On Fire," up 14*-10* and are +195 spins

* THE HU enter the top 15, up 18*-15* with "This Is Mongol," up 99 spins

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD are back and debut at 16* with "Nobody" with 664 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE goes top 20 with "A Thousand Shades," up 21*-20*

* JELLY ROLL leap 34*-25* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 183 spins

* OTHERWISE debut at 39* with "Full Disclosure"

* THROUGH FIRE debuts at 40* with "Lose It"

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Dual #1; White Reaper Top 5; Gorillaz, Death Cab, The Revivalists Top 10

* LINKIN PARK spend a 2nd week atop the Alternative chart as well with "Lost"

* WHITE REAPER go top 5 with "Pages," moving 7*-5*

* GORILLAZ surge into the top 10, leaping 11*-7* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN, and +170 spins

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 10 as well, moving 12*-9* with "Pepper,' up 189 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS are top 10 too, up 13*-10* with "Kid," and +243 spins

* THE MOSS go top 15, up 16*-15* with "Insomnia"

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN surge into the top 20, up 24*-17* with "DUMMY," up 353 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER are top 20 with "Where Do You Go When I'm Less Of A Mess"

* DIRTY HEADS leap 27*-23* with "Rescue Me," up 129 spins

* MIKE SHINODA debuts at 31* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 341 spins

* 100 GECS debut at 36* with "Hollywood Baby"

* MILKY CHANCE enters at 38* with "Living In A Haze"

* NEW WEST debuts at 40* with "Those Eyes"

Triple A: Death Cab Hold #1 Spot; Revivalists Top 3; Thee Sacred Souls Top 10; Inhaler Top 15

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Pepper"

* THE REVIVALISTS soar 10*-3* with "Kid," up 71 spins

* THEE SACRED SOULS go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Love Is The Way," up 44 spins

* INHALER moves into the top 15, moving 18*-15* with "Love Will Get You There"

* BOYGENIUS soars 29*-16* with "Not Strong Enough," up 78 spins

* YEAH YEAH YEAHS go top 20, moving 22*-17* with "Wolf"

* DEVON GILFILLIAN debuts at 24* with "All I Really Wanna Do"

* JOSH RITTER enters at 29* with "For Your Soul"

* THE NUDE PARTY debuts at 30* with "Ride On"

