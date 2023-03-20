Schein

ADAM SCHEIN has signed a four-year deal to continue hosting the daily "SCHEIN ON SPORTS" on SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO and the "RISE AND SCHEIN" podcast for SIRIUSXM. SCHEIN joined the satelite and streaming service in 2004 after stints at WFAN-A/NEW YORK and WHEN-A/SYRACUSE. He continues to host the daily "TIME TO SCHEIN," "NFL MONDAY QB," and "THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW" on CBS SPORTS NETWORK television.

“I am so incredibly elated and fired up to re-sign another long-term deal with SIRIUSXM, my radio home for the last 18 years,” said SCHEIN. “I love working with the amazing people at SIRIUSXM. I truly appreciate the platform, power and prestige of hosting SCHEIN ON SPORTS every weekday on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO. It's my passion. And I am thrilled to host our rebranded RISE AND SCHEIN podcast, a show to remind people why they love sports while interviewing the people in sports and entertainment that fascinate me the most and share that excitement and joy.”

“ADAM is an exceptional talent with a passion for sports that is obvious every time he cracks open the mic,” said VP/Sports Programming ERIC SPITZ. “SIRIUSXM has been his home since 2004 and it has been a thrill to see his star rise over these last two decades. We’re thrilled to extend our great relationship with ADAM, keep him as a mainstay on our MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO channel, and ensure our listeners continue to get his one-of-a-kind brand of sports talk on a daily basis.”

