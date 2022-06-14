February '23 PPM Ratings

If FEBRUARY made you shiver, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our cohorts at XTRENDS – are here to deliver the hottest NIELSEN data right to your doorstep or laptop or whatever device you prefer. This survey ran from FEBRUARY 2nd through MARCH 1st. It featured a federally mandated three-day weekend, some wild weather, and the joy of pitchers and catchers reporting for duty. It also marked – hopefully – a return to normal listening patterns as the ghosts of CHRISTMAS Past have been exorcised. Let us begin.

NEW YORK: Highs And Lows

While the usual suspects populated the top of the 6+ leaderboard, there were some strong performances from these veterans. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was #1 for the fourth book in a row with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (6.5-7.0). AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS landed its largest share since MAY (5.6-6.6) to step up to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM) dipped to #3, despite posting its best number in over a year (5.9-6.0). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) inched up to #4 (5.2-5.2) but the station also had a 1.1 share for its stream. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS slipped to #5 with its lowest total in over a year (5.5-5.1). Not far behind at #6 was iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100), which was flat (4.9-4.9). WLTW remained the cume leader with a 2.4% increase (3,645,500-3,733,800). The market grew by 1.5%.

As with the previous demo, WLTW had its best Frosty-free 25-54 share in over a year and captured the flag for the fourth straight survey. WHTZ received its best score since SEPTEMBER to step up to #2. WSKQ dipped to #3 with a slight decrease, while WCBS was up three places to #4 with a rather large share increase. AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) repeated at #5 with a slight uptick, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU slid to #6 with a small share loss.

The 18-34 contest was, well, hotly contested with three stations jousting for position. WCBS rose from #6 to #1 and was joined in that space by WHTZ, which arrived from #3. Slipping from first to third was WSKQ, but it trailed the leaders by the slimmest of margins. Coming in at #4 again was WNEW with its best book in over a year. It was about a half share off the pace. WLTW fell three places to #5 with its lowest mark since NOVEMBER, while WKTU dipped to #6 despite a slight increase.

Not much was changed in the 18-49 arena. WLTW was #1 for the fourth book in a row with – again – its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WHTZ was back at #2 with its third up book in a row. WSKQ remained at #3 with a slight increase. WNEW stepped up to #4 with its highest share in over a year, while WKTU slipped to #5 with a small share loss. Lurking on the perimeter at #6 was WCBS, which had its best outing since SEPTEMBER.

LOS ANGELES: Status Meet Quo

Yes, iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was #1 6+ for the eighth straight survey. However, the station was back in its pre-Santa ratings range (6.8-5.5). Nipping at its imaginary heels was AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101), which landed its largest share since JULY (4.9-5.4). Staying calm at #3 was AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) (4.7-4.6), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) stood still at #4 (4.6-4.5). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) was back at #5 (4.3-4.1). It was forced to share that one shining moment with iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A, which stepped up from #6 (4.1-4.1). KOST still had the most listeners (2,231,800-2,227,8000 – a decrease of 0.2%. The market shrunk by 0.1%.

The earth moved for KRTH as the station landed at #1 25-54 with its best performance in over a year. KBIG rose to #2 with a slight decrease and trailed the leader by about a share. KLVE repeated at #3, also with a slight decrease, while KOST ended its three-book reign as it slid to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) scored its best book in over a year to leap from #10 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) slipped to #6 with a slight decrease.

KIIS fared much better with the 18-34 crowd. The station was #1 for the second book in a row and had its highest share in over a year. However, KRRL was breathing down KIIS’ neck as it jumped from #7 to #2 with its highest score since OCTOBER. Coming in at a distant #3 was KRTH, rebounding from a down book. Moving up to #4 was iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), which was off slightly. KBIG slipped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year. KTWV dropped to #7 and was tied with MERUELO Top 40/R KPWR (POWER 106 FM).

KRRL had its best 18-34 outing since JULY, which propelled the station from #8 to #1. It had about a half share lead over KIIS , which rose to #2 with its best showing since JUNE. A flat KLVE went from first to third, while KRTH stepped up to #4 with a small increase. A flat KBIG slipped to #5, while KOST dropped from #1 to #8.

CHICAGO: The Lite Brigade

For the fifth book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) was #1 6+. The station also landed its biggest Frosty-free share in over a year (7.3-8.0). HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) motored up to #2 (5.9-5.7), while AUDACY AAA WXRT came down a bit from last survey’s high (6.1-5.1) as it slipped to #3. AUDACY News WBBM-A repeated itself at #4 (4.5-4.8), while iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) was up two places to #5 (4.2-4.2). Last month HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) were tied at #5. That relationship ended. WTMX dropped to #7 as it returned all of last month’s share increase (4.3-3.7), while WKSC ended up at #12 (4.3-2.7). WLIT still had the most cume (1,579,500-1,545,000) – a 2.2% decrease. The market was off by 0.2%.

Last month WLIT lost about half its holiday 25-54 share. It got a bit of it back this survey, as it was #1 for the fourth book in a row. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) had its first up book since NOVEMBER to rise two places to #2. WXRT repeated at #3 with a small decrease, while WDRV had its best book since OCTOBER, which, ahem, drove the station from #7 to #4. WTMX was off two places to also land at #4 with its lowest total since OCTOBER. WKSC dropped from #5 to #8 as it returned all of last month’s large share increase.

In our previous visit to this market, AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) and WDRV were tied at #2 18-34. Well, WUSN had a slight increase and ascended the throne, while WDRV idled in place with a slight decrease. WOJO stepped up to #3 as it regained a small portion of last month’s big share loss. WKSC dropped from first to fourth and was tied with a flat WLIT, which inched up from #5. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) was still at #6 but got very close to cracking the top five with its best showing since JULY.

WLIT had its best Frosty-free 18-49 share in over a year to remain the demo leader for the fourth book in a row. WOJO repeated at #2 as it ended a four-book slide. WDRV and WUSN had been tied at #5. WDRV stepped up to #3 with a slight increase, while a flat WUSN made it to #4. WBMX was up three slots to #5 with a small gain while two former top fivers dropped into a tie at #7. WKSC slid from #3 while WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ dropped from #4.

SAN FRANCISCO: Music To Their Ears

For the longest time, the 6+ chart was dominated by a couple of spoken word stations. This survey we find the top two spots on the leaderboard occupied by stations that play songs for a living. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT was #1 for the fourth straight survey (8.1-7.9), while iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) wafted up to #2 with its, well, breeziest performance in over a year (6.5-6.9). The two spoken word leaders each posted its lowest share in over a year. AUDACY News KCBS-A slipped to #3 (6.9-6.0), while KQED INC. N/T KQED remained at #4 (6.1-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL stepped up to #5 with its highest mark in over a year (4.2-4.4), while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) slipped to #6 (4.3-4.1). KOIT was still the cume champion with a 3.7% increase (1,267,200-1,314,100). The market gained 2.8%.

KOIT was #1 25-54 for the sixth book in a row and posted its best Frosty-free share in over a year. KISQ stepped up to #2 with a solid increase but was about three shares off the lead. KMVQ slipped to #3 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge increase. KMEL was up to #4 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) had been tied at #6. Both stations had the exact same strong increase as they moved in tandem to #5. KQED fell from #4 to #8.

You can’t stop KOIT; you can only hope to contain them. The station was #1 18-34 for the twelfth straight survey and hit double digits for the fourth book in a row. KMEL had a modest decrease to remain a distant #2, while KYLD repeated at #3 with a slight increase. KMVQ and KIOI both had slight increases to remain #4 and #5, respectively.

As with the previous demo, KOIT was #1 18-49 for the twelfth book in a row. KMEL bounced back from a down survey to repeat at #2 but was three shares off the pace. KMVQ had its best outing since NOVEMBER to remain at #3, while KYLD inched up to #4, also with its highest share since NOVEMBER. A flat KISQ slipped to #5.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: The Sporting Life

For the second book in a row, CUMULUS Sports KTCK (1310 & 96.7 THE TICKET) was #1 6+ (6.2-5.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) moved up to #2 with its best book since AUGUST (4.5-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) dipped to #3 with its smallest share in over a year (5.0-4.5). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) slipped to #4 (4.7-4.3) where it met headlong with TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1), which rose from #6 (4.2-4.3). SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) stepped down to #6 (4.4-4.1) where it was paired with iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) (3.9-4.1). KDGE still had the most cume (951,100-1,018,400) - a 7.1% gain. The market rose by 2.9%.

Despite a small share loss, KHKS made it back-to-back 25-54 wins. KLNO moved up to #2 with a slight increase and was about a half share behind the leader. A flat KTCK was up to #3, while KRNB vaulted four places to #4 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER. KZPS dropped from #2 to #5. It was tied with CUMULUS Country KSCS, which advanced from #10 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER.

A flat KHKS turned in its second dominating 18-34 performance in a row. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) had its best book in over a year as it moved up to #2. However, it trailed the leader by about two shares. KDGE, KSCS and KLNO had been tied at #5. KDGE had its best Frosty-free share since JULY, while KSCS had its best book in a year. The stations ended up at #3 and #4, respectively. KLNO stayed at #5 with its best outing since OCTOBER. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) landed its lowest number since APRIL to drop from #2 to #6.

For the twelfth time in the last 14 surveys, KLNO was #1 18-49. KHKS repeated at #2 and the two stations were less than a half share distant. KDGE bounced back from a down book to move up two places to #3. KRNB was up to #4 with a small increase. KSCS had its best showing in over a year as it leapt from #8 to #5. AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5FM) dropped three places to #6 as it returned most of last month’s la grande share increase.

Thus endeth our first peek at the FEBRUARY numbers. The Ratings Experts will now gather ourselves for round two. This one will feature HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News