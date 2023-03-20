Superstation

This morning (3/20). ALPHA MEDIA has launched a new Hot AC ‘superstation’ serving the CHICAGO suburbs. Formerly known as WXLC (102.3), the new station WXLC (STAR 102.3) will now join WSSR (STAR 96.7) and WZSR (STAR 105.5) to form the new STAR SUPERSTATION that will cover the entire CHICAGO suburbs from the WISCONSIN line to INDIANA.

A variety of live, local programming along with well-known national brands will be featured throughout the day, including:

Mornings: JOE & TINA

Middays: JILLIAN 96.7 / TC 105.5 / LEAH 102.3

Afternoons: EDDIE & HANNAH

Evenings: ERIK ZACHARY

Overnights: JOHN TESH

ALPHA MEDIA Regional VP BRIAN FOSTER said, “While maintaining our strong heritage on these brands, this new superstation will allow us to super-serve the CHICAGO suburbs in a way that is unique and fun. From our 2p ‘Caffeine Kick’ show, to a morning show personality approach on both the drive to and from work, everything is geared towards a busy suburban mom and getting her through her day. Each commercial break can be customized into a regional message,” said Foster, “giving advertisers a chance to build audience awareness with DJ endorsements that can target the entire suburbs or a regional zone.”

