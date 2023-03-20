On The Fisker Ocean Dashboard

TUNEIN has reached agreement with electric vehicle manufacturer FISKER to be included as a pre-installed standard feature on the latter’s Ocean SUV. First-year FISKER buyers will be offered a six-month free trial of TUNEIN Premium.

“FISKER’s environmental and sustainable approach to the EV market captures that next-level excitement of what the future of the driving experience can be, a beacon to the entire industry, and one we are proud to be a part of,” said TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN. “TUNEIN’s commitment to revolutionizing streaming audio for the EV generation can be seen in how seamlessly our platform can be integrated into FISKER’s cutting-edge infotainment system. Drivers will be able to enjoy the future of driving without having to sacrifice the audio content they love to listen to on long drives.”

“At FISKER, we are designing the world’s most sustainable vehicles and providing our customers with the level of technology that they are increasingly going to demand in the 21st century,” said FISKER Chairman/CEO HENRIK. “A centerpiece of the all-electric FISKER Ocean SUV is a 17.1-inch rotating touchscreen that creates a spectacular environment for customers to enjoy TUNEIN’s market-leading content offerings, which we are delighted to deliver to our owners in both NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE.”

