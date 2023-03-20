-
The New Menudo Debuts New Single
by Jeff McKay
March 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM (PT)
Close to a year after it was announced that a search was on to put together a new generation of the SPANISH music group MENUDO, five youngsters have been chosen, and they have released a new single.
MENUDO is now made up of NICOLAS CALERO (10), ANDRES EMILIO (14), EZRA GILMORE (12), ALEJANDRO QUERALES (15), & GABRIEL ROSSELL (13). The group also released their first single “Mi Amore,” the first song from their upcoming debut album.
“Menudo: A New Beginning,” was a joint project between actor MARIO LOPEZ and MENUDO PRODUCTIONS, and formally introduced the new band today (MARCH 20) on ABC’s GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
You can watch their ABC GMA debut here.